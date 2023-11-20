The Ultimate Shopping Guide to NYC

We believe shopping small is about connecting with our neighbors and keeping the true heartbeat of New York City alive. Just stroll around any neighborhood throughout the five boroughs and you'll find mom-and-pop businesses that keep creativity and joy alive for the hundreds of people who walk by and stop in.

From a century-old porcelain shop in the heart of Chinatown to a recently opened, romance-only bookstore in Park Slope, here are some of our favorite small businesses for shopping local in NYC.