The Bad List: Our Gift Guide For Rule Breakers

Sometimes, being bad is good. Being bad means taking risks, breaking the rules, and choosing adventure over boredom. After all, who doesn’t want to be a rebel? With the holidays coming up, it can be hard to choose the right gift for the rule breaker in your life. With that in mind, we’ve come up with The Bad List: A.K.A. our top items that let your favorite rebel be as bad as they want. (Feel free to skip the coal this year.)

Aime Leon Dore Jacket Long nights call for extra pockets, and this Aime Leon Dore jacket doesn’t disappoint. The fashion brand has taken off as an NYC staple, with everyone from NoLita skaters to former presidents wearing their highly-anticipated items. Even worn outside of the Big Apple, the look is functional yet fashion-forward. Just get it in black, of course.

Oxford Pennant Banner The rebel in your life might practice minimalism, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need some wall art too. Help them out with this helpful reminder that Nobody Knows Anything, in black and white to match any decor. The makers at Oxford Pennant also make city-specific flags and pennants for them to rep their local scene.

Plane Tickets Most rule-breakers we know are jetting off constantly, sharing pics of hidden beaches and crowded cities. Help them with their To-Go list by gifting them tickets directly (and even better, offering to join them.) There are numerous websites that can help with cheap tickets on short notice. It’s the sort of thing that inspires last-minute adventures, perfect for the spontaneous explorer in your life.

Nothing earbuds The best companies sell one thing that they make really well, and that’s the ethos behind these Nothing earbuds. They bring a see-through tech look that hasn’t been seen since the '90s, but also deliver high-quality wireless sound. They’re a great alternative to the bland buds you see in everyone else’s ears.

Bad Boy Eau de Toilette The ultimate bad boy scent is aptly named. Black pepper, Italian bergamot, and sage give this nightlife scent an instant appeal. It’s the right scent for someone who already stands out and lets their vibe do the talking. For an even more energetic scent, try Le Parfum instead — grapefruit and woody notes catch the attention and turn heads.

Super 73 e-Bike City cruising got a lot more stylish when Super 73 came on the scene. They’re somewhere between a bicycle and a moped, with a sleeker and more lightweight design. There’s no licensing required for e-bikes, which is basically a mini-motorcycle, and the dedicated fanbase allows for easily accessible third-party parts and a built-in community of riders.

Ombraz Sunglasses If you want to talk about breaking rules, how about sunglasses without arms? These reinvented shades swap out the typical sides for a strap, making them super versatile for the outdoors. Surf, climb, and ride all you want, these won’t fall off your head.

Deus Travel Bag Deus Ex Machina, the clothing brand started by motorcycle mad scientists, designs their clothes with a nod to classic riding culture. That’s why this travel bag has an old-school vibe, while still feeling current. It’s built to withstand the elements with rugged construction and no-frills design, plus it has enough space for just about anything.

Withings ScanWatch Wearable tech tends to conjure up images of bros in vests and distinctly unstylish options, so the rule breaker in your life needs something that starts with good watch design first. Withings’ model could pass as a normal boardroom watch, but has a built-in screen that can display heart rate, track activity, and monitor your sleep.

