10 Products That Help Minimize Waste While Traveling

Shutterstock

With sustainability and climate change concerns at the forefront of the cultural conversation right now, more and more people are making an effort to reduce waste in their daily lives. But when you’re traveling, the combination of stress and unfamiliar circumstances can make it difficult to prioritize sustainability. Luckily, there are a few simple things you can pack before you board that flight or head out in the car to ensure a more environmentally-friendly vacation. Between a reusable water bottle to keep you hydrated on a long flight, silicone baggies to pack lunch for the road, and a fun printed tote to stash it all, traveling has never been greener (or easier). Here are 10 eco-friendly products to add to your packing list:

A reusable water bottle If you don’t already have a reusable water bottle that you love, now’s the time to invest in one. The Old Navy Hip® Insulated Water Bottle and Straw ($14) comes in four different stylish colors.

A pack of washable napkins Traveling is rarely mess-free, so be prepared for anything with washable cloth napkins. Our go-tos are the Five Two Everyday Soft Cotton Cloth Napkins ($30). They come in a set of four, and the color options are so chic.

A grown-up lunch box Eliminate the need for food wrappers and plastic baggies with the Old Navy Hip® Layered Lunch Pod Container ($12). With two spacious compartments and a handle, this adult lunch box is all about functionality.

Or a bento box Need something with more compartments? The Umami Bento Lunch Box ($26) comes with handy adjustable dividers so you can have as many compartments of different sizes as you need.

A couple of reusable baggies There’s a reason this seven-pack of reusable silicone bags ($93) from Stasher has over 3,000 five-star reviews. These pouches come in a variety of sizes to fit any snack you could possibly dream of. They’re dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. Plus, the Pinch-loc® sealable top prevents leaking.

Reusable straws Switching to reusable straws is one of the simplest ways you can reduce your personal day-to-day waste, and Old Navy has a great option — the Hip® Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws ($6), which come in a pack of four.

A set of refillable bottles Using refillable bottles for your toiletries is another environmentally-friendly travel hack. The Sephora Collection Reusable Travel Container Set ($12) comes with sticker labels so you won’t get your products mixed up.

A reusable fork, knife, and spoon Say no to single-use plastic utensils and pack the Sea to Summit Camp Cutlery 3-Piece Set ($5) instead. The set includes a metal carabiner that makes it easy to store your cutlery all together.

Eco-friendly toothbrushes Unlike their plastic counterpart, bamboo toothbrushes are naturally biodegradable. We like the Humble Co. Bamboo Toothbrush ($9) because of the fun, brightly colored bristles. They come in a pack of five.