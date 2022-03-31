Our Hassle-Free Weekender Packing Guide for Any Adventure

Shutterstock

Packing for a quick weekend getaway can be even more stressful than packing for a long, globe-trotting vacation. It’s often challenging having to choose what to prioritize when you have limited storage space for your belongings. How do you decide between your jean jacket or your plaid flannel shacket? What if you don’t want to just be stuck with whatever takes up the least amount of room in your duffel bag? And if the trip is for work or a wedding — something where you’ll require plenty of different outfit options — packing is even more of a headache. But it doesn’t have to be. Once you get your packing list down to a few versatile essentials, your weekend trips will never be the same. Below, we break down our tried and true essentials for a well-packed weekender bag. And don’t worry, we don’t believe in sacrificing style for practicality.

A soft-sided bag that expands First things first: the bag itself. The Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag ($230) is a high-quality duffel with serious storage space. The neoprene fabric is as practical (hello, stretch!) as it is sophisticated.



A do-it-all lightweight button down The Old Navy Everyday Built-In Flex Printed Short-Sleeve Shirt for Men ($27) is the definition of a spring and summer staple. It can be styled for work, for a jam-packed day of exploring a new place, or even for a nice dinner party. In other words, it’s a no-brainer for traveling.

A portable charging station Never get stuck with a dead phone with the Mophie PowerStation Universal External Battery ($20). If you don’t already have one of these, it will change your life. Choose from gold, rose gold, space gray, and white, then throw it in your bag and you’re ready for anything.

Comfy (but stylish) denim When you’re on the move, comfort is the number one priority. That’s why the Old Navy All-New Slim 360° Stretch Performance Jeans for Men ($50) are our go-to pick for a weekend trip — you won’t even need to pack another pair of pants.

A toiletry bag that holds literally everything A fun toiletry bag, such as the Stoney Clover Lane Tie Dye Large Pouch ($78), is an easy way to upgrade your travel style. You’ll look — and feel — the part of a jet-setter with the right luggage. Stoney Clover Lane’s adorable patterned pouches combine style and function.

A throw-it-on-and-go outfit It doesn’t get more versatile than a jumpsuit, like the Old Navy Sleeveless Linen-Blend Tie-Belt Wide-Leg Jumpsuit for Women ($40). The linen fabric is breezy and lightweight for all-day wear regardless of weather, and the nearly 100 five-star reviews praise its comfortable, flattering fit.

A high-tech water bottle The LARQ Bottle PureVis ($95) is more than just a weekend travel essential. This high-tech reusable water bottle is self-cleaning and purifies your water to eliminate potentially harmful bacteria.

A versatile pair of shades You can customize the Warby Parker Fletcher Sunglasses (starting at $95) to perfectly fit your face size and your prescription if you wear regular glasses. The two-tone style is fashionable while still being subtle enough to match any outfit.

A lightweight layer that goes with anything For a spring or summer vacation, the Old Navy Oversized Boyfriend Utility-Pocket Jean Shirt for Women ($37) is the perfect layer to throw over any outfit. It is a shirt in and of itself, but it also doubles as a light jacket. The medium wash is even easy to pair with other shades of denim. Don’t knock the Canadian tux look until you try it!