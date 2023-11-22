The Ultimate Shopping Guide to San Diego

Look out for: Trail mix, energy chews, and superfood jelly beans

Have you ever looked at your grocery cart and realized that a significant percentage of its contents are wrapped in single-use plastics, probably destined for a landfill? Encinitas’ Local Scoop is combatting this issue by being North County’s first zero-waste, packaging-free bulk grocery store. How does that work, you ask? You bring your own clean containers that you usually use for food storage and fill them with as much or as little as you need. Local Scoop does have sanitized glass containers or paper bags for free if you’ve forgotten your own. More than three hundred different items are available, like pantry and baking items, nuts and seeds, spices, herbs and salts, and plenty of candy and chocolate.