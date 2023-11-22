The Ultimate Shopping Guide to San Diego
From vinyl to vintage, San Diego has a wealth of small businesses that deserve your support.
Holiday shopping doesn’t have to be stressful. Instead of spending hours cruising for an empty parking space or fighting the crowds to buy mass-produced gifts and gadgets, head out into your own neighborhood. You’ll find locally produced, one-of-a-kind artisan products ranging from amazing artwork and unique apparel to handmade food items and elegant jewelry. We scoured some of San Diego’s most vibrant neighborhoods to find the season's most gift-worthy items, so grab your tote bag and your shopping list and check out some of our favorite gifting solutions.
Ransack
Look out for: Turquoise jewelry, pre-owned cowboy boots, and vintage Levi’s 501s
Thrifting is RANSACK owner Scout Frank’s passion—she honed her skills on outings with her mother as a youngster and sold shopping finds online to help finance her way through college before opening RANSACK in 2019. The extremely well-stocked shop specializes in vintage western wear for men, women and children, beautiful, gently worn cowboy boots, silver and turquoise jewelry and belt buckles and boasts an impressive collection of vintage 501 Levis. But western wear isn’t the only draw; there’s also groovy, mid 1900s swimsuits and sexy retro sunglasses, sweet cotton dresses and cozy flannel shirts, and artisan home goods.
Local Scoop
Look out for: Trail mix, energy chews, and superfood jelly beans
Have you ever looked at your grocery cart and realized that a significant percentage of its contents are wrapped in single-use plastics, probably destined for a landfill? Encinitas’ Local Scoop is combatting this issue by being North County’s first zero-waste, packaging-free bulk grocery store. How does that work, you ask? You bring your own clean containers that you usually use for food storage and fill them with as much or as little as you need. Local Scoop does have sanitized glass containers or paper bags for free if you’ve forgotten your own. More than three hundred different items are available, like pantry and baking items, nuts and seeds, spices, herbs and salts, and plenty of candy and chocolate.
Solana Succulents
Inspired by a succulent display at the Del Mar Fair nearly 40 years ago, Jeff Moore grew from a casual hobbyist to owner of Solana Succulents. He says that even after three decades in the same location, he still truly loves coming to work every day. Known throughout the horticultural community, Solana Succulents is a destination stop for collectors from all over the state. Plan to spend some time here because although the space seems small, Jeff has filled every nook and cranny with specimens of the succulent and cactus world, including common species, rare variants, and just about every imaginable shape and color in between. Be sure to check out Jeff’s gorgeously photographed and painstakingly detailed self-published books.
Pigment
Look out for: Air plants, color-coordinated jelly beans, and sequined babydoll rompers
Pigment is best known for its diverse selection of plants, minimalist pots, and all the accouterments to keep your thumb green and happy, but don’t sleep on their collection of fun lifestyle items, wellness goods, and apparel. The store’s wares are arranged roughly along the color spectrum, which gives it a soothing, zen-like feel despite the sheer number of wildly diverse products.
Continent Delicatessen
Continental Delicatessen has been bringing the finest of Eastern European delicacies to San Diegans since 1995. Sourced from countries across the Eastern Bloc and Balkan Peninsula, you’ll find a wide selection of prepared dishes like piroshkis, stuffed eggplant, homemade gefilte fish, and pelmeni by the pound. There’s a minimum of 90 different sausages available at any given time and an abundance of sweets that would make Willy Wonka jealous. Cakes by the pound, Ukrainian Marmalade Azovski, and Belarusian coconut and hazelnut candy will satisfy your most hardcore sugar cravings.
Warwick's
Look out for: Beautiful leather goods, elegant stationery, and statement jewelry
Warwick’s is famously the country’s oldest continuously family-owned and operated bookstore, with a history dating back to 1896. Browse to see what clicks from the exceptionally curated book section, but plan enough time to poke around the outer walls for leather bags and book covers, office and art supplies, artisan jewelry, and refined stationery. Known for supporting local authors, the shop hosts well-attended weekly book signings.
Comikaze
Look out for: Card games, organizing supplies for your collection, and action figures
A perennial favorite on “best of” lists, Comickaze was established in 1993, but owner Robert Scott’s roots in comics date back to 1980 when he and his friend Ray Wong sold overstocked comics at a local swap meet. It’s known for a broad range of independent and mainstream comics and graphic novels and is a go-to shop for manga fans. Browse the impressive selection of Stikfas, Tokidoki, Kidrobot, Headphonies, and other limited edition and designer figures. Bonus points for customer service: They’ll order any in-print book for you, even if it’s not part of the regular inventory.
Decker’s Dog and Cat
If you love to spoil your cat or dog, this new-ish shop in Bay Park has a fine selection of wares to choose from. There are premium treats and food, collars, harnesses and leashes with various levels of bling, an endless array of toys, and holistic wellness supplements. You’ll also find a great selection of dog- and cat-inspired gifts for humans as well—think cookie cutters for DIY treats for yourself or your pet, herb-scented soy candles, and cards for any and every occasion.
Clairemont Surf Shop
Look out for: High-quality wetsuits, skateboarding duds, snazzy accessories
The United States was celebrating its bicentennial when Clairemont Surf Shop first opened. Family-owned and operated, it’s become one of San Diego’s premier surf shops by staying true to its mission—working hard to give customers a great experience, whether a beginner looking for some entry-level gear or experienced surfers eager to shred. You’ll find new and used high-performance longboards, shortboards and speed eggs, a jaw-dropping selection of wetsuits, and surfing accessories galore. Prefer land to sea? There’s also a respectable selection of off-the-rack cruisers, protective gear, and apparel.
Soul Grind Skate Shop
Look out for: Vintage skateboards, SG-branded decks, and OG vibes
After a couple of decades honing his sales skills selling skateboards at the Spring Valley swap meet, Soul Grind owner Pablo Smith opened his own shop in 1993, and it’s been a landmark in PB ever since. The original 10 by 20 shop has grown into 600 square feet, filled with all types of boards, cruisers, trick boards, longboards, and street boards, available off the rack or custom-made, and a considerable collection of vintage and modern skateboards. They’ll even provide a free replacement service with the purchase of new parts.
Kitchens For Good Shop
Look out for: Kitchen essentials, Bauer pottery, and branded souvenir collectibles
Kitchens for Good features a curated selection of new and pre-owned kitchenware, cookware, dinnerware, baking essentials, and home décor at great prices. Grab that vintage Pyrex Butterprint casserole for your sister-in-law’s collection, or treat dad to a heavy Hungarian crystal etched ship decanter and rocks glasses to jazz up his home bar. Proceeds benefit Project Launch, Kitchen for Good’s tuition-free culinary, baking, and food service management apprentice programs, as well as Project Nourish, its hunger relief program, and Project Reclaim, its food waste reduction initiative.
Home Brew Mart / Ballast Point Brewery
Look out for: Beginner kits, White Labs yeast, and exclusive tasters
From the homebrew-curious to advanced all-grain brewers, Home Brew Mart has been the gold standard for home brewing supplies for more than 25 years. You’ll find everything you need to brew your own beer, along with a cordial, well-informed staff to provide guidance. Or, ditch all the boiling, siphoning, filtering, and waiting and grab a growler or two from the tasting menu, which usually includes a half dozen Home Brew Mart exclusives.
Collins & Coupe
Look out for: Vintage cocktail tools, cool tiki merch, and clear ice in fabulous shapes
Your favorite home bartender will love leveling up their home bar with fun barware from Collins & Coupe, where you’ll find everything from vintage tiki mugs to over 200 different bitters, bar basics, books, garnishes, syrups, and glasses in every imaginable shape and size. There’s even beautiful, crystal-clear ice in pebbles, roses, cubes, spears, diamonds, spheres, and slabs. Check out its section of minority-owned, local, and small-batch items as well as the wide range of non-alcoholic choices.
GUNNZO Japanese Toys and Gifts
Look out for: Gunpla kits, surprise boxes, and Nanoblock figures
GUNNZO landed in Old Town in 2007 and is one of the city's best Japanese toy and model shops. The number of Gunpla kits alone is staggering, but it also carries 30 Minutes series kits, robot and mecha, anime and games, and fun surprise boxes featuring Sonny Angel, Smiski, and Tokidoki. A full roster of Mad Ape Ninja vinyl paints, Mr. Hobby paints, sprays and markers, and GodHand finishing tools will delight those who like to customize their models. Gunpla enthusiasts love the virtual Gunpla Club and Movie Nights on the first and third Saturday of each month.
Ocean Beach People's Organic Food Market
As you might guess from the name alone, Ocean Beach People’s Food Coop was founded in 1971 by a couple of activists as a neighborhood buying club focused on providing lower-cost, healthy, organic, cruelty-free foods. Now, 50 years later, OBPFC still holds the same core values and is the only member-owned grocery store in San Diego. The vegetarian grocery store features 100% certified organic produce, local products, bulk items, and wellness goods, plus an award-winning vegan deli with organic soups, salads, sandwiches, and entrees. You don’t have to be an owner to shop there, but the $15 annual fee gets you some pretty decent perks if you shop there regularly.
Hillcrest Farmers Market
Look out for: Host/hostess gifts, hippie-style fashions, and big bouquets of fresh-cut flowers
For a less traditional approach to gift shopping, don’t forget about San Diego’s farmers markets. San Diego’s original and largest farmers market takes place every Sunday in Hillcrest, with over 175 vendors offering various locally grown produce, gifts, arts and crafts, clothing, and prepared food. Custom jewelry, handmade textiles, artwork, and ceramics make exceptional gifts that your special someone will love. As a bonus, you can pick up host/hostess gifts, flowers, and other celebratory necessities without making an additional trip to the grocery store.
Verbatim Books
Look out for: Local authors, small press releases, and vintage classics
Book lovers know that Verbatim Books, the largest independent bookstore in San Diego, is the place to go for gently used and curated antique books, local authors, and works from micro-publishers. You’ll find quality editions of classics, favorites, and new discoveries, along with a zine corner chock-full of goods from local zine and chapbook creators and a selection of the best new releases from small presses and distributors such as Burn All Books, Caboose Press, Eternia Press, Party Trick Press, Genderfail, and more.
Nobelrags
Look out for: Vintage rocker t-shirts, Evil Eye jewelry, and kitschy socks
Courtney Shaddow-Saunders has always been an entrepreneur. The New York native initially pursued a medical degree, but her love of fashion drew her in a different direction. After college, she followed her heart and eventually owned and operated eight specialty stores on the East Coast, from South Carolina to the Florida Keys. A devastating medical diagnosis derailed her progress, causing her to step back and refocus on her health. Eventually, Courtney landed in San Diego and founded Noblerags. Jewelry, both inspirational and unusual, can be found there, alongside men's and women's vintage clothing that ranges from sequined bustiers and tweed blazers to throwback sports shirts, hats, and denim goods. The community-minded shop donates $1 from each sale to one of six local charities.
Carruth Cellars Urban Winegarden & Cheese Shop
Look out for: A wide range of people-pleasing varietals and blends, and a well-informed staff that keeps it light and fun
Carruth Cellars wine garden and tasting room in the historic Arts District in Liberty Station is an impressive 15,000 feet of indoor/outdoor space in one of San Diego’s buzziest neighborhoods. San Diego’s only urban winery, Carruth Cellars, purchases premium grapes from all over the West Coast, then transports them to its production facility at HANGAR76 in Oceanside, where they’re fermented, aged, and bottled. A couple dozen wines are usually available by the bottle, ranging from a bright, all-chardonnay sparkling wine to a deep purple, fruit-packed malbec. In addition to wines, the Liberty Station location includes the Wine Garden Cheese Shop, featuring 20 or so cheeses ranging from mild and creamy to decidedly funky, sold by the ounce (four-ounce minimum) for DIY charcuterie plates. There are also Praeger Brothers baguettes, soft pretzels, cookies, and a nice selection of specialty pantry goods, from olive oils and tapenades to preserves and salami.
Vinyl Junkies Record Shack
Eric Howarth originated Vinyl Junkies Record Shack as a bi-monthly pop-up at The Casbah, partnering with Casbah owner Tim Mays to found the brick-and-mortar shop in South Park several years later. You’ll find every genre under the sun here, including sunny surf to stoner/doom, new and used vinyl, cassettes, CDs, and rarities. A chill place to hang out anytime, the community-minded shop hosts regular live performances by bands and DJs on their tiki lounge patio.
Assenti's Pasta
Look out for: Fresh pizza dough, ready-made lasagne, and fancy imported tomato sauce
Roberto and Luigi Assenti have been cranking out fresh pasta in their Little Italy shop for four decades. You’ll find all sorts of shapes and flavors, stuffed and plain, along with house-made sauces, imported and domestic meats and cheeses, and Italian wine and beer. They also offer to-go homemade meals and desserts, fresh pizza dough, and a large selection of frozen foods, grocery items, and canned goods. Don’t miss out on dolci, cannoli filling and crisp shells, a trio of Carmela’s biscotti, panforte and classic tiramisu.
Artelexia
Look out for: Home decor, Mexican handcrafts, and made-to-order goodie bags
Founder and owner Elexia de la Parra started her vibrant shop as a stall at the La Jolla farmers market before eventually settling in North Park. Specializing in unique, hand-crafted Mexican gifts, art, gourmet foods, and home decor from artisans in Chula Vista, Chicago, and Mexico’s craft capitals, she also hosts cultural workshops and community events. Stumped for gift ideas? Artelexia will assemble a goodie bag that comes in various prices and themes and can be customized to the recipient’s age, preferences, and even dietary requirements. In the spirit of giving, Artelexia donates a portion of each sale to Fundación En Via, a non-profit that provides no-interest loans and education to female entrepreneurs of the Oaxaca Valley region of Mexico.
Sea Hive
Look out for: One-of-a-kind jewelry, unique paper products, and the perfect hat
Sea Hive Station is for those of you who love the thrill of the hunt for the perfect gift for someone or for yourself. As the sister store to Sea Hive in Oceanside, it’s more than 23,000 square feet of curated, handmade, and vintage goods, from jewelry, clothing, and home decorating items to vintage tiki glasses and barware. If you can, schedule a shopping trip for their Second Sunday vintage-focused, pop-up swap meet, spotlighting both Sea Hive’s resident sellers and scores of outside purveyors, along with live music and local food trucks. Rack-O-Rama, a vintage clothing blowout sale with loads of items under $20, takes place every third weekend, Friday through Sunday, on the loading dock.
Vom Fass
Look out for: Infused oils, craft spirits, and fuss-free gift sets
Vom Fass, the German purveyor of extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars, spices, gourmet foods, and craft spirits, has flown a little under the radar here in San Diego. Colleen and Jay Cavalieri work with small family producers across the globe, so you’ll find everything from 25-year Armagnac to Passion Fruit Balsamic Star Vinegar here, and since Vom Fass is a loose translation of “from the cask,” you’re encouraged to taste whatever you like before you buy. There’s a variety of bottle sizes and styles to decant your choices into, from utilitarian to elegantly giftable, making it perfect for your foodie friends or as a host/hostess gift that’s not the usual bottle of wine. Best of all, the shop has a whiskey, wine, and tequila bar, which makes holiday shopping infinitely more bearable.
Simón Limón
Look out for: Handmade pottery, local art, and cute children’s clothing
Simón Limón, a tiny retail and creative space in Barrio Logan, curates handmade goods from local, primarily Latinx, women-owned businesses on both sides of the border. Artisan items include home goods, jewelry, apothecary, accessories, and women’s apparel. Owned and operated by Alexandra Scarlett Perez, a successful jewelry designer in her own right, launched Simón Limón in 2018 with the mission to provide a platform for independent artists and designers to sell and showcase their work.