The Insider’s Guide to Getting Lost in Fisherman’s Wharf

Built over the rubble of the 1906 Earthquake, Fisherman’s Wharf became a bustling hub by what was once Meiggs Wharf, with Italian and Chinese fisherman making a living off the Gold Rush population, as well as lumber and food industries. During Dungeness crab season (November to April), fishermen, and eventually the seafood restaurants that would come to populate the wharf, set up street-side crab pots to sell whole crabs and paper cups full of crab meat.

In recent decades, people have visited the wharf for the sea lions resting at Pier 39, the historic ships at Hyde Pier, and the waterfront views of Alcatraz and Angel Island. But with the inundation of souvenir shops and vapid entertainment enterprises crowding the sights, Fisherman’s Wharf was far too cheesy for most locals to make the trek to the northeastern edge of the city, seemingly only for mediocre everything at inflated prices.

As one of the most popular tourist stops in the city, Fisherman’s Wharf was hit hard by the pandemic, with stalwarts like Pompei’s Grotto and Castagnola shuttering for good. But like many of us, the neighborhood is emerging from the shutdown with a makeover and a new attitude, attracting local restaurants who now see it as a viable source of both tourist and local business. The historic Ghirardelli Square received an upgrade, aided by the design firm behind the Apple stores. There are classic gems and new spots to check out—especially on the food and drink front, from signature SF cioppino to seafood purchased straight from fishing boats to upscale Filipino fare.

If you haven’t been to the wharf recently, now is the time to see all the changes. Go full-out tourist and hop on the Powell-Hyde or Powell-Mason cable car lines (locals—use your Clipper Card) to visit this iconic neighborhood, especially if you’ll be guzzling those famous Irish coffees at The Buena Vista (and RIP the cheaper ones at Gold Dust Lounge).