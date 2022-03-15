7 Simple Product Upgrades to Help You Get Better Sleep, Anywhere

Getting a full, restful night of sleep is easier said than done. In a perfect world, we’d all drift off to dreamland the second our heads hit the pillow — no counting sheep necessary. But sometimes, life gets in the way. There are countless things that can interfere with your REM cycle, from stress to itchy pajamas to flimsy window blinds to night-owl neighbors. Sufficient sleep becomes even more elusive while traveling. When you’re trying to make the most of an adventure, sleep often takes a backseat. It can come down to struggling to catch a few Zz’s whenever and wherever you can, be it an airport gate or the backseat of a car. With summer vacation approaching faster than you think, it’s not too early to stock up on supplies to help you sleep like a baby no matter where in the world you are. Just in time for Sleep Awareness Week (yes, it's a thing), we breakdown a few bedtime upgrades that will help you get your best night of sleep ever, both at home and on the road:

Our pick for versatile, comfy PJs is a shorts and tee combo, like this Old Navy Rib-Knit Henley Lounge Set for Women ($35). Pants can get sweaty and suffocating beneath the covers, and this set comes in a super light, stretchy cotton blend. Plus, it’s surprisingly stylish as far as matching pajama sets go, so you can wear these pieces to run to the hotel lobby for coffee or while driving to your next destination on your road trip.



Fall asleep anywhere with the Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask ($10). The light-blocking technology of this mask is key — you’ll be able to squeeze in a nap on the Uber ride from the airport to your Airbnb after a red eye flight.



It doesn’t get more luxurious than a satin pillowcase. This option ($26) from Old Navy is amazingly affordable. It comes in four different colors, so you are sure to find an option that matches your bedding, and then pack it in your suitcase so the hotel room feels like home. The best part? The set includes a sleep mask.



Once you go Hatch, you’ll never go back. The Hatch Restore Smart Sleep Assistant ($130) is packed with snooze-boosting features. It’s a calming noise machine with different sounds to help drown out whatever is going on outside, as well as a soft night light so you don’t strain your eyes. Not to mention it's small enough to fit in your carry on.



The Cabeau Air Evolution Inflatable Travel Pillow ($15) is our favorite neck pillow option because it’s ultra portable. Lugging around extra baggage can just add stress to an already tiring travel day. Once you’re done using this pillow, you can compress it to the size of a soda can for easy storage.



A scented pillow spray can make any sleep set-up feel like a swanky five star hotel (even if you're sleeping in a tent). One reviewer of the Osea Vagus Nerve ($32) wrote, “The smell is calming and not overpowering. I fall into a deeper sleep and feel more refreshed in the morning.”

