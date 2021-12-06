Thoughtful Gifts the Guy in Your Life Doesn’t Even Know He Needs

Photos Courtesy H&M; Design by Mia Coleman

The secret to a great gift is giving them something they'll actually use. The best gift, though, is one they didn't realize they were missing but now can't live without. If you’re shopping for the men in your life, think of things they may need; then, elevate it. Your dad needs a new cold-weather hat? Make it cashmere. Your brother is still sleeping in his old college T-shirt and basketball shorts? Treat him to a new, sleek pair of pajamas he can be proud of. Each product ahead is trendy and practical. And while they may seem basic at first glance, they’re classic for a reason and are guaranteed to be used time and time again.

Fine-Knit Turtleneck, $25 If the man in question doesn’t own a simple yet refined turtleneck, add this one to your cart right now. Available in seven neutral colors, these turtlenecks are absolute must-haves no matter his style. Whether he wears his under a blazer, under a sweater, or on its own, it’s a staple he’ll be so glad he owns.

All-Inclusive Cookbook, $18 Give the gift of countless delicious meals with this beginners cookbook – aka a gift that keeps on giving. Not only does it cover all sorts of recipes from basic chicken dishes to decadent desserts, but it also teaches valuable cooking skills, covering everything from the tools you’ll need to how to mince and chop. It’ll transform your giftee into a self-sufficient chef whose signature dish is no longer scrambled eggs.

Wool-Blend Coat, $99 Built for both warmth and style, this elegant coat is not your dad’s 12-year-old parka that’s seen better days. Give him a sophisticated upgrade that he can wear with confidence. He’ll love that it looks just as good with jeans and joggers as it does with dress pants or a suit. It’ll be his go-to outer layer in no time.

Skin-Care Kit, $36 Everyone deserves to put their best face forward, and these Baxter products will help make self-care habits second nature. This set in particular includes a scrub and a serum. Together, they’ll give him soft, exfoliated skin while working to reduce blemishes.

Cashmere Hat, $35 Maybe he has a beanie. But does he have a cashmere beanie? It’s the kind of thing he probably wouldn’t buy for himself but will certainly fall in love with. And the best part? It’s just as stylish as it is comfy.

Weighted Blanket, $145 With this weighted blanket, you may as well be gifting him a good night's sleep. Weighted blankets are known to ease stress, soothe anxiety, and improve sleep quality. Throwing one over yourself feels like a giant hug, helping him feel instantly relaxed and calm.

Pajama Set, $50 POV: grownup PJs are a must for anyone over the age of 22. If he doesn’t have any (or doesn’t have enough!) this straightforward pair is a great place to start. From movie nights to breakfast in bed, he’ll look put-together all hours of the day.

Cold Brew Bottle, $40 This sleek, handy bottle lets him take his caffeine everywhere he goes without sacrificing taste or quality. The bottle itself will literally brew his coffee or tea for him either overnight or in the morning, delivering an on-the-go experience like no other. The bottle also features a stainless steel filter that provides a balanced taste with no sediment and a leak-proof flip-top lid. Even better? It’s dishwashable.

Leather Gloves, $35 Never underestimate a smart pair of gloves. This handsome option will instantly elevate everything else he’s wearing while protecting his hands from the cold. It’s another item he may not think to buy for himself, but an extra pair of gloves is always a good idea — especially when it looks this luxe. His hands will most definitely thank you.

Do-It-All Alarm Clock, $165 Using his phone as an alarm clock is great and all, but can his phone transform his bedroom into a cool, calm, and collected sanctuary? This multifunctional alarm clock allows him to ditch his phone (which will help him get a more restful sleep) while still providing all of the benefits from his favorite calming apps. Not only can it connect to internet radio, news, podcasts, and music, but it’s an alarm clock, nightlight, noise machine, media player, and speaker all in one.

Weekend Bag, $60 Everyone needs a fuss-free duffle bag. This one is an ideal size — not too big, not too small — and can be used in countless ways. Gym bag? Check. Carryon? Check. A bag stocked with everyday essentials to keep in his car? Check. He’ll feel (and look!) cool carrying it around and he’ll be staying organized in the process. That’s a win-win.

