Travel-Friendly Workout Gear to Keep Your Routine Going on the Road

As summer gets in full swing, calendars tend to fill up with travel plans, from road trips to weekend beach getaways to overseas adventures. Regardless of what type of trip is in store for you, vacationing is one of the highlights of the season. But as exciting as it is to explore a new place with friends and family, traveling is not without its downsides. Above all, it can be totally disruptive to your typical routine. Between time differences, limited packing space, and overly-scheduled itineraries, a fun vacation can quickly become tiring and disorienting.

One way to maintain a sense of structure on a trip is to stick to your regular fitness regimen. A quick jog here or a YouTube yoga class there can be all it takes to recenter yourself on a busy day. As long as you know what to pack, there’s no reason you need to take a vacation from working out unless you want to. For example, while it may not make sense to add the extra pounds of a set of dumbbells to your suitcase, you can pack wearable ankle weights. And trendy activewear like bike shorts or joggers are both workout-ready and comfortable for long travel days.

We put together a handy packing list of travel-friendly workout gear so you don’t have to sacrifice your everyday routine on vacation: