9 Items to Get You Ready for Spring Hikes

Hiking is one of those hobbies that can come with a lot of gear. Once you start shopping, it's easy to get carried away adding all kinds of gadgets and weatherproof clothing to your cart. For most casual day hikes, though, you don't need tons of specialized equipment: high-quality athletic clothing and a few key essentials will serve you just as well. Before you head out on your next spring hike, check your closet to make sure you have these nine hiking must-haves at the ready.