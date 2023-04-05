9 Items to Get You Ready for Spring Hikes

Get geared up without dropping hundreds of dollars on specialized outdoor equipment.

By Annalise Mantz

Published on 4/5/2023 at 11:23 AM

Shutterstock

Hiking is one of those hobbies that can come with a lot of gear. Once you start shopping, it's easy to get carried away adding all kinds of gadgets and weatherproof clothing to your cart. For most casual day hikes, though, you don't need tons of specialized equipment: high-quality athletic clothing and a few key essentials will serve you just as well. Before you head out on your next spring hike, check your closet to make sure you have these nine hiking must-haves at the ready.

Men's Project Rock Trucker Hat
Under Armour
Men's Project Rock Trucker Hat
$40

Keep the sun off your face with a lightweight snapback. This Under Armour option gets bonus points for the ultra-soft feel, mesh side and back panels for extra ventilation, and sleek neutral color palette. 

Rheos Seabrooks Sunglasses
Rheos
Rheos Seabrooks Sunglasses
$65

You probably don't want to take your most expensive pair of sunglasses on a hike. Opt for an affordable and durable pair, like any of the Rheos glasses made with polarized lenses and frames that float – just in case they fall into the lake. 

Unisex Project Rock ArmourDry™ Playmaker Mid-Crew Socks
Under Armour
Unisex Project Rock ArmourDry™ Playmaker Mid-Crew Socks
$20

Just because you can hike in any old pair of socks doesn't mean you should. Instead of a thin pair of ankle socks, slip on this sweat-wicking, quick-drying pair with built-in arch support and mesh ventilation zones. Your feet will stay comfortable and dry through every mile of your hike.

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion
Sun Bum
Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion
$18

Sunscreen is a nonnegotiable for time spent outdoors. Sun Bum's formula is reef-safe, in case your hike ends with a swim at the beach, and includes vitamin E to fight premature signs of aging.

Unisex Project Rock 5 Girl Dad Training Shoes
Under Armour
Unisex Project Rock 5 Girl Dad Training Shoes
$150

For the casual day hike, you likely don't need ankle-high hiking boots: a solid pair of trainers will do the trick. The Project Rock 5 Girl Dad Training Shoes are durable enough to withstand rocky terrain, but still breathable for a comfortable fit. 

Project Rock Brahma Backpack
Under Armour
Project Rock Brahma Backpack
$70

Whether you're going on a quick two-miler or full-day outing, you're going to want to bring a backpack to carry all the essentials. This water-resistant option can hold everything you need, including two water bottles and even a 15-inch laptop (mid-workday hike break, anyone?).

My Medic Ready Pocket First Aid Kit
My Medic
My Medic Ready Pocket First Aid Kit
$35
$50

Adopt the scouting motto and "be prepared" with a miniature first aid kit. In addition to the usual bandages, antiseptic wipes, and antibiotic ointment, this pocket-sized kit also includes blister strips, electrolyte drink mix, and even lip balm. 

Women's Project Rock Brahma Jacket
Under Armour
Women's Project Rock Brahma Jacket
$130

Light layers are especially useful on spring hikes. Even if the day starts out sunny and warm, the forecast can change in a second. Throw a compact jacket like this water-repellent option in your pack just in case an afternoon rainstorm rolls through. 

Stasher Sandwich Bag
Stasher
Stasher Sandwich Bag
$13

Lunch by the side of the trail always tastes better than lunch at home. Invest in a few reusable snack and sandwich bags so you're not creating extra trash you'll need to pack out.