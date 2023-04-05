9 Items to Get You Ready for Spring Hikes
Get geared up without dropping hundreds of dollars on specialized outdoor equipment.
Hiking is one of those hobbies that can come with a lot of gear. Once you start shopping, it's easy to get carried away adding all kinds of gadgets and weatherproof clothing to your cart. For most casual day hikes, though, you don't need tons of specialized equipment: high-quality athletic clothing and a few key essentials will serve you just as well. Before you head out on your next spring hike, check your closet to make sure you have these nine hiking must-haves at the ready.
Keep the sun off your face with a lightweight snapback. This Under Armour option gets bonus points for the ultra-soft feel, mesh side and back panels for extra ventilation, and sleek neutral color palette.
You probably don't want to take your most expensive pair of sunglasses on a hike. Opt for an affordable and durable pair, like any of the Rheos glasses made with polarized lenses and frames that float – just in case they fall into the lake.
Just because you can hike in any old pair of socks doesn't mean you should. Instead of a thin pair of ankle socks, slip on this sweat-wicking, quick-drying pair with built-in arch support and mesh ventilation zones. Your feet will stay comfortable and dry through every mile of your hike.
Sunscreen is a nonnegotiable for time spent outdoors. Sun Bum's formula is reef-safe, in case your hike ends with a swim at the beach, and includes vitamin E to fight premature signs of aging.
For the casual day hike, you likely don't need ankle-high hiking boots: a solid pair of trainers will do the trick. The Project Rock 5 Girl Dad Training Shoes are durable enough to withstand rocky terrain, but still breathable for a comfortable fit.
Whether you're going on a quick two-miler or full-day outing, you're going to want to bring a backpack to carry all the essentials. This water-resistant option can hold everything you need, including two water bottles and even a 15-inch laptop (mid-workday hike break, anyone?).
Adopt the scouting motto and "be prepared" with a miniature first aid kit. In addition to the usual bandages, antiseptic wipes, and antibiotic ointment, this pocket-sized kit also includes blister strips, electrolyte drink mix, and even lip balm.
Light layers are especially useful on spring hikes. Even if the day starts out sunny and warm, the forecast can change in a second. Throw a compact jacket like this water-repellent option in your pack just in case an afternoon rainstorm rolls through.
Lunch by the side of the trail always tastes better than lunch at home. Invest in a few reusable snack and sandwich bags so you're not creating extra trash you'll need to pack out.