Shopping 10 Pantry and Fridge Must-Haves for Making Deliciously Nutritious Smoothie Bowls From the perfect blender to the ideal ingredients, shop all your smoothie bowl essentials on Amazon.

Unsplash/TKARTIST

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you’re determined to live your best tropical life this summer, you need to step up your smoothie bowl game. This refreshing dessert-esque snack is—when done right—a true vacation in a bowl. And while it’s a fairly basic treat at its core (a perfectly blended smoothie layered with added flavors and crunch), you can easily elevate yours by incorporating some simple ingredients. To help inspire you to get creative (and stop spending too much on store-bought versions), we’ve pulled together some of our favorite smoothie bowl add-ins—and kitchen prep essentials—you can snag on Amazon right now.

Amazon Ninja Personal Blender $80 First things first: invest in a great blender. For smoothie bowls, you need to achieve the perfectly thick (but not too thick) consistency and texture, which is what this Ninja blender excels at. Its small sized cups will also ensure appropriate portioning. $80 at Amazon

Amazon Frozen Organic Fruit, Berry Blend $4 Frozen fruit is an easy way to achieve a thick texture (and proper temperature) for your smoothie bowl without using ice cubes, which can make things a bit watery and neuter flavors. This one includes a mix of strawberry, blueberries, and blackberries that are not only packed with antioxidants, but provide a perfectly sweet flavor. $4 at Amazon

Amazon Classic Peanut Butter Spread $7 Whether you include it in the smoothie blend or add it as a topping, you won’t want to forget to add your peanut butter. This one has no added sugars and is also gluten free so it’s great for adding extra flavor without worrying about empty calories. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Super Greens Superfood Powder $28 Add a scoop of this powder to take the nutritional content of your smoothie to the next level. It includes spirulina, chlorella, probiotics, fiber, and digestive enzymes which altogether will help your body better absorb the vitamins and nutrients in whatever else is in your smoothie, and give you a nice natural energy boost. $28 at Amazon

Amazon Organic Pumpkin Seeds $4 A great snack on their own but even better as a crunchy addition to a smoothie bowl. These organic pumpkin seeds are packed with healthy fats, magnesium, and zinc. $4 at Amazon

Amazon Peanut Butter Whole Grain Granola $13 Granola is an age-old go-to when it comes to adding a good crunch, and this one includes peanut butter and roasted peanuts, making it a delicious nutty addition to any smoothie bowl combo. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Extra Virgin Coconut Oil $12 For a hint of coconut flavor, add a tablespoon of this extra virgin coconut oil. Plus, its texture hardens when it's alongside colder ingredients, so it makes for an interestingly semi-crunchy addition to your toppings. $12 at Amazon

Amazon Organic Ground Premium Flaxseed $10 For a hint of coconut flavor, add a tablespoon of this extra virgin coconut oil. Plus, its texture hardens when it's alongside colder ingredients, so it makes for an interestingly semi-crunchy addition to your toppings. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Flaked Unsweetened Coconut $7 It’s not a smoothie bowl without at least one tropical flavor. Enter: unsweetened coconut flakes. They’re slightly chewy, and if you close your eyes at just the right time you might even convince yourself you’re in the Caribbean. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Organic Raw Chia Seeds $11 Another superfood to add to your secretly nutritious blend, these organic chia seeds are essentially flavorless but a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, protein, iron and antioxidants. $11 at Amazon