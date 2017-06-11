Lifestyle

Sun, sacks & unlimited suds

By Published On 06/14/2012 By Published On 06/14/2012

Trending

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

related

The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

Because cornhole boards apparently aren't just forums for Beavis & Butt-head fans anymore, PJ's Beef Steak Beach Baggo Tournament Tour is bringing America's Miami of Ohio's sack-throwing pastime to the AC shore this Saturday along w/ free meat, unlimited beer, and cash prizes

Here's how it works: You'll sign up online immediately (right here!) to join a field of 30+ two-dude-or-dudette teams in an all-day, round-robin, competitive-bean-bag-tossing tournament. Between innings, you'll get to dive into endless buckets of cracked pepper & teriyaki tenders from PJ's, and similarly endless cups of Marshallville Wit and pale ale from Tuckahoe -- or what Jackie Chan calls Chris's girlfriend. Awesomer still: participants get three guaranteed games, winners take home $500, and anyone sitting on the beach thinking up hilarious Chris Tucker wordplay jokes can still score unlimited beer for just $20

And because like a good neighbor, Thrillist is here... with free beer! And accommodations!... we're giving away a sweet two-bro package that comes with gratis tourney entry, beer wristbands, and even a Saturday stay at a beachfront hotel for whoever wins the slot. Heh heh, slot.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More