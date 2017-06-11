Because cornhole boards apparently aren't just forums for Beavis & Butt-head fans anymore, PJ's Beef Steak Beach Baggo Tournament Tour is bringing
America's Miami of Ohio's sack-throwing pastime to the AC shore this Saturday along w/ free meat, unlimited beer, and cash prizes
Here's how it works: You'll sign up online immediately (right here!) to join a field of 30+ two-dude-or-dudette teams in an all-day, round-robin, competitive-bean-bag-tossing tournament. Between innings, you'll get to dive into endless buckets of cracked pepper & teriyaki tenders from PJ's, and similarly endless cups of Marshallville Wit and pale ale from Tuckahoe -- or what Jackie Chan calls Chris's girlfriend. Awesomer still: participants get three guaranteed games, winners take home $500, and anyone sitting on the beach thinking up hilarious Chris Tucker wordplay jokes can still score unlimited beer for just $20
And because like a good neighbor, Thrillist is here... with free beer! And accommodations!... we're giving away a sweet two-bro package that comes with gratis tourney entry, beer wristbands, and even a Saturday stay at a beachfront hotel for whoever wins the slot. Heh heh, slot.
Sun, sacks & unlimited suds
