Plenty of strikes, no spare razors

Much like a grizzly beard, once a city reaches a certain size there's bound to be some forgotten treasures held within, so it's only fitting that the Austin Facial Hair Club is dusting off the Saengerrunde Bowling Club -- TX's oldest operating, est. 1904 -- for this Saturday's Bowling for Beards: a boozy tourney you should sign a team up for whether you're whiskered warriors or clean-shaven strikers (spectators both hirsute and not are also welcome). Your ticket will include NXNW brews (also: SBC's Natty Light tap!) and hot dogs from Frank, and your team will face off for an awesome trophy against the likes of the above-pictured "McKrakens", comprised of Trevor Rathbone (who's working on a blue collar bowling documentary), Tom Spalding of Live Oak Barbecue, and Trevin Cox from Shangri-La. To give you a sense of what you'll be getting into, we shot those guys clowning around the Saengerrunde -- check out the pics, they're real treasures.

1. Saengerrunde Bowling Club 1607 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701 (Downtown)

The Saengerrunde Bowling Club was founded in 1904, making it TX's oldest operating 10-pin haven.

