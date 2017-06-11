In defiance of every other vending machine on earth, Austin's got one that won't make you less likely to exercise: Gearbox, a 24hr cyclist's AAA in front of Thom's Market, stocked with everything you'd need to make a quick repair, plus bike accessories and "Austin essentials", though unfortunately you'll still have to go next door for a double w/ cheese
Current inventory includes tubes (both Schrader and Presta), chains, lubes, multi-tools, lights (Knog Beetle and Cat Eye), batteries, Bearded Bros energy bars, greenbelt maps, and Kryptonite locks, so the Purple Ribbon All Stars will have to content themselves with stealing Bonnevilles, and being named after Field Day awards that don't exist
Of course an attendant-free vending machine is nothing but a high-tech taunt if you've broken down and have no idea how to fix your wheels, so Gearbox has also partnered up with a developer to offer a free repair app that'll enable even the most clueless of riders to Chex their tire pressure.
A candy machine, for your bike
