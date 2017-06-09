Lifestyle

Run up walls at Castle Hill

By Published On 10/08/2012 By Published On 10/08/2012

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

related

Apple is Finally Getting Rid of Your iPhone's Annoying Volume Box

Since jumping from buildings without proper training will result in a costlier form of physical therapy, get schooled in the ways of freestyle walking by Texas Parkour: a school led by a pro with 8yrs of experience (who even knew you could have 8yrs parkour experience?) who'll teach you to traverse an array of different obstacles to get from point A to B in the most/least efficient way possible. For a thrilling glimpse of what you'll learn in their Parkour Elements class, click through to see instructor Matthew Willis navigate the concrete jungle that is the Castle Hill Graffiti Foundation; absorb these wall scales, side flips, and cat jumps, and should you ever need to make a gigantic leap, you won't end up pussying out.

1. Fit & Fearless 3804 Woodbury Dr , Austin, TX 78704 (South Austin)

For a thrilling glimpse of what you'll learn in the Parkour Elements class, click through to see instructor Matthew Willis navigate the concrete jungle that is the Castle Hill Graffiti Foundation.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More