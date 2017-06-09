Run up walls at Castle Hill

Since jumping from buildings without proper training will result in a costlier form of physical therapy, get schooled in the ways of freestyle walking by Texas Parkour: a school led by a pro with 8yrs of experience (who even knew you could have 8yrs parkour experience?) who'll teach you to traverse an array of different obstacles to get from point A to B in the most/least efficient way possible. For a thrilling glimpse of what you'll learn in their Parkour Elements class, click through to see instructor Matthew Willis navigate the concrete jungle that is the Castle Hill Graffiti Foundation; absorb these wall scales, side flips, and cat jumps, and should you ever need to make a gigantic leap, you won't end up pussying out.
For a thrilling glimpse of what you'll learn in the Parkour Elements class, click through to see instructor Matthew Willis navigate the concrete jungle that is the Castle Hill Graffiti Foundation.