Lifestyle

Win or lose, brews are common ground

By Published On 09/20/2012 By Published On 09/20/2012

Trending

related

'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

Border rivalry football bedlam hasn't been the same since the cops took West End south, so this year DEBC's throwing a three-day bash where you can indulge in beer, mutual hatred, and the mad, sometimes teary respect that arises when mutual hatred meets beer. What's going down, besides Landry Jones at least, like, five times:

Thursday: As students and man-children arrive in town, take a brewery tour and rock out to Grant Jones & The Pistol Grip Lassos, whose brand-new album Saints, Sinners & Liars is definitely about either Jonathan Vilma or Gregg Williams or Roger Goodell

Friday: The Cotton Bowl loses its charm without a hangover, so beer's flowing all night as America's Got Talent runner up Cas Haley follows the The O's, who for the first season since getting boned by Jeffrey Maier, also have talent

Game Day: The breakfast of Big XII champions involves beer & griddled goods from the Belgian Waffle Co truck at 9a. If you've got tix they'll shuttle you the mile to the fairgrounds, and if you don't, they'll have the game up on a big screen, with live music during commercials. Afterwards, they're having a Winners & Losers Party so you can drown your sorrows/joy in plenty of beer, accompanied by tunes from Sugarfoote & Co -- hey, who knew Chris Simms had a band?

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More