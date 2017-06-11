Set to accommodate over 1000 more people than last year's inaugural run, this Sloan's Lake 5K features DJs playing decade-specific tunes at each mile ('60s for mile 1, '70s for 2, and '80s for 3). Prizes will be given out for top finishers and best costumers, but the real winner here?
You The Captain and Tennille, for figuring out a way to get played one last time.
Retro Run
