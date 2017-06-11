Riding a bike in the mountains during ski season isn't just for angry newsboys who want their two dollars anymore. Thanks to Telluride's Big Tire Bike and Brew Tour, it's now for fun-loving adults willing to pay considerably more dollars to ride souped up, tank-like two-wheelers down a mountain and crash into a picturesque craft brewery
Just make your reservations with the mountain's BootDoctors (note: they're not actual PhDs! Generally just JD/MBAs.), and they'll hook you up with a Surly Pugsley fat-back: essentially a mountain cruiser made for snow, with enormously thick, bouncy tires that'll help you stay upright as you gradually cruise (staying in "granny gear" at about 10mph), enjoying breathtaking views of Box canyon, which was private land just few years back before Telluride bought it and made it public. The Docs'll also hook you up with a helmet, snacks, and a trained outdoor guide for the 3hr, 3-4mi ride through the "relatively level" Valley floor, which ends at Telluride Brewing, where you'll enjoy four tasters of their award-winning brews like the rye pale ale Bridal Veil -- just like with the other Vail, this may lead to blackout dates
For the adventurous, BootDoctors can also set up a more challenging ride, like a 15-miler that takes all day and includes a delicious winter picnic, though sign up without being in shape, and you're Better Off Dead.
A boozy, biking tour of Telluride
