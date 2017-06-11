Lifestyle

Drink this beer, become virtually invincible

With the Olympics inspiring a generation to sit around and watch way more TV, the boozy geniuses over at BrewDog have decided to give the sofa-bound athlete a boost by lacing their latest beer with a litany of performance-enhancing substances banned by the IOC -- plus alcohol, which isn't banned, but given how much it helps your darts game, probably should be

Going head-to-head with the "corporate beast" that's thus far fueled the Games, the 6.5% IPA is available online, and on tap in BrewDog pubs. To give you a sense of what its unique ingredients can allegedly do for your athleticism, we've put together a handy photographic guide, which you'll be able to finish in just over 9.58 seconds!

