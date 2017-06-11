Lifestyle

Ping

By Published On 06/27/2012 By Published On 06/27/2012

Trending

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

related

The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

In case you're wandering the capital and happen to come across one of 100 free-to-use ping pong tables complete with bats & balls, don't grow alarmed that we've been invaded by an army of shiftless students, because this is Ping London: a month-long happening launching Friday in Broadgate with an event where you can play against the British Olympic team. Bonus: said team's so confident that you suck more than them, if you can win even one point, you'll be served something you can't return -- a free cocktail.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More