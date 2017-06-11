In case you're wandering the capital and happen to come across one of 100 free-to-use ping pong tables complete with bats & balls, don't grow alarmed that we've been invaded by an army of shiftless students, because this is Ping London: a month-long happening launching Friday in Broadgate with an event where you can play against the British Olympic team. Bonus: said team's so confident that you suck more than them, if you can win even one point, you'll be served something you can't return -- a free cocktail.
Lifestyle