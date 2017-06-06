Lifestyle

The greatest photo gallery ever assembled

By Published On 07/24/2012 By Published On 07/24/2012

Trending

related

These Nashville Predators Fans Could Not Stop Making Out on Live TV

related

Apple Will Finally Let You Send & Receive Money Like Venmo via Apple Pay

related

The Ending of 'Wonder Woman' Risks Everything on 'Justice League'

related

Guy Nearly Gets Destroyed by Flying Dumpster, Walks Away Like Nothing Happened

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Map Shows the Popularity of Fidget Spinners Nationwide

related

This 4-Mile Underground Beer Pipeline Is a Genius Idea

related

Uber is Getting Sued For Allegedly Ripping Off Riders

Here's all you need to know: we sent a photographer to the Laker Girls Auditions, where said photographer took photos of hundreds of would-be cheerleaders doing squats, splits, and pirouettes wearing basically just bikinis. We then looked at said photos for hours one minute and 23 seconds, and chose the ones where girls were showing off the best, um, technique, and stuff. Click the 40-photo spread below, then, for the sake of humanity, immediately share this thing on Twitter -- maybe with something along the lines of #LakerGirlsAuditionPhotos or #ThisMightBreakTheInternet.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Your 2017 Guide to Pride Month in LA
Lifestyle

related

READ MORE
How a Cemetery Became LA's Favorite Movie Theater
Lifestyle

related

READ MORE
19 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Pasadena
Lifestyle

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More