Ride bikes. Win prizes. No ray guns.

Rewards you get for something you'd do anyway: miles for flying. Insurance discounts for not crashing your car. More sky miles, after you crash your car too many times and decide you should probably just fly everywhere. And now: prizes for hopping on your bike, thanks to ZAP. Fresh off an extensive trial run at the U of M, ZAP's a free doohickey that lets MSP riders track & log their bike commutes, then get something to show for them (besides frostbite). How It Works: Ignore your better judgement and go to something called a "ZAP Zone" (click here for times/ locations) to get your bike tagged with a free tamper-proof RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) device. Then, just make sure your commute passes a ZAP reader (there are currently more than 24 around town, placed strategically in high bike traffic areas), and it'll automatically scan you and log your trip. What You Get: Sculpted calves, a calloused ass, and, after your first 10 rides, instantly redeemable mini-prizes like bike lights or other cycle-cessories. Record eight rides in a month, and you'll have a shot at more legit gift cards, which, during their U of M trial period included big money at places like Espresso Royale, Loring Pasta Bar, and The Hub, which'd be perfect for you, considering how many times you have to pass through one on non-direct flights.
