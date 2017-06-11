Woodgrain for your brain

Produced by a dude so obsessed with adventure sports they give him wood enough to whittle his own sunglasses and kayak paddles, Coyle's ruggedly sophisticated, military-grade, action-sports-ready helmets are naturally more energy absorbent than synthetic counterparts, and've been tested by the founder to the point of nearly drowning "a couple times". The deets:
