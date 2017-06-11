Lifestyle

Ping pong just got classier

Proving Naomi Campbell isn't the only one whose aesthetic is best described as "aggression with elegance" -- though definitely don't bring that up in front of Naomi Campbell -- the team at Eleven Ravens makes customizable ping pong tables so insanely beautiful, they're being jealously assaulted by Naomi Campbell this very moment. Conceived by a graphic designer obsessed with the game, each unit's built, sanded, polished, and fitted by the hands of "skilled artisans" in a highly regulated, moisture-controlled environment, which didn't stop them from seriously sweating the details. With current designs ranging from a see-through number shaped like a martini glass, to a tabletop that appears to be resting on an open half-pipe, most models are avail in a range of exotic woods (padauk, bamboo, Macassar ebony...), and can be upgraded with a competition-caliber playing surface, or even an image, something Naomi clearly doesn't value any more than the people she assaults.

