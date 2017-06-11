An eBay for baller sports experiences

Because having court-side seats like a pimp is the closest you'll come to being a baller, two former Zappos employees created Fandeavor, where regular folks can bid on the kind of behind-the-scenes, VIP gameday experiences that're typically the provenance of corporate sponsors and the mega rich, who'll be totally offended when they discover you're only loaded from hanging out in the parking lot. Current auctions include packages for USC, Wisconsin, UNLV, ASU, and a handful of other NCAA football games (pro teams coming soon), and boast perks such as stadium tours, meet & greets with team luminaries, autographed gear, fully stocked suites for you and up to 70 friends, and sideline passes, which, depending on how hard you got after it in the parking lot, may turn into sideline pass-outs.
