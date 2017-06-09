Legendary moments, mapped

Lifestyle

Step aside, sexy Gwen Verdon, because George Abbott's Damn Yankees is no longer the only iconic sports play sure to be memorialized in the halls of your own home. From a self-taught Nashville graphic designer, Prinstant Replay depicts memorable moments in NFL and NCAA history -- from The Immaculate Reception, to The Drive, to The Music City Miracle -- using playbook-style diagrams. Saturated with the hero team's colors, each one sports the date of the play, the scoreboard info before it was run, and the nickname it was subsequently bequeathed by witty sports columnists not named Woody Paige. Perusing the 11 designs online will also reveal the occasional synopsis of the play in question, as well as embedded YouTube clips, and should football not be your bag, save this to My Thrillist and check back for new designs to be released during the upcoming NBA season, and then again for the MLB in 2013, by which time Yankees fans might actually be the ones making deals with the devil to beat a team from DC.

