Make your fantasy a reality

Do you ever find yourself thinking you could do a better job than half of the NFL GMs out there? Well if you're Matt Millen, you're wrong, but if you're anyone else, Reality Sports Online lets you put your money where your big mouth is. Designed by former NFL personnel, RSO builds up traditional fantasy football with the kind of long-term decisions real front offices have to deal with on an everyday basis -- drafting rookies, negotiating long-term contracts with free agents, staying under the cap, using the franchise tag, and resisting the urge to sign Terrell Owens just because you saw him do, like, 15 crunches in front of his house.
Lifestyle