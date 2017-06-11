Because drug smugglers and Cedric Benson shouldn't be the only ones getting crazy high on the open water, the Jetovator's street-bike-ish jet pack frame harnesses the power of a jet ski (via a special hose) to create riot-quelling jets of water, hurtling riders at speeds of 25mph up to 30ft in the air, or 10ft underwater, sometimes intentionally. Anyone looking to "ride the hose"
should talk to Greg Oden will have to choose between two skill-based models:
Wile out on the water
Trending
Stuff You'll Like
Because drug smugglers and Cedric Benson shouldn't be the only ones getting crazy high on the open water, the Jetovator's street-bike-ish jet pack frame harnesses the power of a jet ski (via a special hose) to create riot-quelling jets of water, hurtling riders at speeds of 25mph up to 30ft in the air, or 10ft underwater, sometimes intentionally. Anyone looking to "ride the hose"