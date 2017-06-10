Lifestyle

Go-karting in an old Walmart? It's about freaking time.

By Published On 07/31/2012 By Published On 07/31/2012

Trending

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

Stuff You'll Like

related

Kids Have Hilarious Reactions to Trying Russian Food

related

Queue Up, Because Kiwi Sorbet Bars Are Now a Thing

related

This Is How an iPhone 7 Compares to a Professional Movie Camera

Born in Denver and brought to the Philly area by two franchise-ing dudes who pumped $1-million (all of which they made dealing granite, marble & trees/settling Catan) into Speed Raceway: an insanely cool indoor kart-racing facility opening tomorrow in a 120000sqft former Walmart. Wondering what a $1-million kart track entails? Well... The Cars: There're 40 bumper-protected, high-torque, European-style all-electric karts, all of which're Italian-crafted, cost $9000 apiece, and -- thanks to DC motors -- top out at 50mph/wear a cape & utility belt. The Racing: Eight cars go head-to-head-to-head-to-head-to-head-to-head-to-head-to-head at once (on either of two courses) and attempt to complete a crazy 12-lap course wherein everything's super digitized -- they've got a state-of-the-art timing system that'll record times and post the Top 100 of the day, week & month online. The Other: You can hit the merch shop for professional karting gear, conference rooms for (fun alert!) corporate events, and a booth for snapping up a helmet-cam that you can use to record your race, and later impressively show to your GF, you know, if you want to earn Victory Points.

1. Speed Raceway 200 Blair Mill Rd, Horsham, PA 19044 (Montco)

Born in Denver and brought to the Philly area by two franchise-ing dudes who pumped $1 million (all of which they made dealing granite, marble & trees/settling Catan) into Speed Raceway: an insanely cool indoor kart-racing facility opening tomorrow in a 120000sqft former Walmart. Wondering what a $1 million kart track entails?

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More