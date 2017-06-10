Go-karting in an old Walmart? It's about freaking time.

Born in Denver and brought to the Philly area by two franchise-ing dudes who pumped $1-million (all of which they made dealing granite, marble & trees/settling Catan) into Speed Raceway: an insanely cool indoor kart-racing facility opening tomorrow in a 120000sqft former Walmart. Wondering what a $1-million kart track entails? Well... The Cars: There're 40 bumper-protected, high-torque, European-style all-electric karts, all of which're Italian-crafted, cost $9000 apiece, and -- thanks to DC motors -- top out at 50mph/wear a cape & utility belt. The Racing: Eight cars go head-to-head-to-head-to-head-to-head-to-head-to-head-to-head at once (on either of two courses) and attempt to complete a crazy 12-lap course wherein everything's super digitized -- they've got a state-of-the-art timing system that'll record times and post the Top 100 of the day, week & month online. The Other: You can hit the merch shop for professional karting gear, conference rooms for (fun alert!) corporate events, and a booth for snapping up a helmet-cam that you can use to record your race, and later impressively show to your GF, you know, if you want to earn Victory Points.
