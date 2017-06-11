Quite possibly the greatest gym innovation since yoga pants (seriously, take a minute to Google "yoga pants"), Sweat Fitness & Frames is a new, two-story gym-cum-bowling alley (...??) in East Falls, with all the gym-ssentials up top (treadmills, free weights, pretty-much-anything-Drago-had-in-Rocky 4), and eight bona fide, BYO-Booze bowling lanes on the ground floor.
This gym has a bowling alley. Yep.
