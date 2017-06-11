Lifestyle

Kid Creature Surfboards

While every child is an artist, not every child possesses the old soul necessary for masterpieces like “Banana Hammock Head Hunter”. Enter Kid Creature: a particularly twisted charitable/talented 12yr-old who's now extending his reach beyond Daniel Johnston-esque monster tees and hoodies, by shaping/painting boards like the blunt-nosed “chodes” from his latest “Fat & Single” collection, which, not surprisingly, caused a statewide movement to confront his parents, mostly just to high-five them for creating such a cheeky little grom.

