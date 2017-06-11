Lifestyle

Get yelled at like a real Marine

You better start upping your Zumba game now, or this Bootcamp challenge (with a sweet music- & beer-filled after party!) will turn into a booting challenge, once you face this three-mile course featuring 40 different obstacles (hay jumps, log hurdles, cargo net crawls, and a g-damn push-up station) and a US Marine Corps drill instructor at each station providing you "encouragement". But "encouragement" in quotation marks, you know? Okay, so basically, they're going to call you a fat mama's boy.

