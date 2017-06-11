Coming to SD in three weeks' time, Rugged Maniac's a rapidly approaching fitness-masochist's dream with all of the intensity of a Tough Mudder condensed into a manageable 5K format peppered with 18 “burly obstacles” designed with the help of Navy SEALs when they're not busy ridding the world of global terrorist threats, or rooting against Army in football, or whatever. Survivors will be rewarded with live music/ food/ beer/ games at the after-party immediately following the race, but, be warned: you'll first have to conquer misleadingly named obstacles like:
Run, climb, and crawl your way to
the finish beer
Trending
Stuff You'll Like
Coming to SD in three weeks' time, Rugged Maniac's a rapidly approaching fitness-masochist's dream with all of the intensity of a Tough Mudder condensed into a manageable 5K format peppered with 18 “burly obstacles” designed with the help of Navy SEALs when they're not busy ridding the world of global terrorist threats, or rooting against Army in football, or whatever. Survivors will be rewarded with live music/ food/ beer/ games at the after-party immediately following the race, but, be warned: you'll first have to conquer misleadingly named obstacles like: