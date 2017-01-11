The 10 CDs You Still Have In Your Car

It's just always been so easy to blast music in the car. From 8-track players, audio cassettes, bluetooth radio transmitters, foolproof tape adapters, and, of course, nonstop family sing-alongs, music in cars is a tradition that seems as old as actually driving. It's a time in which songs can be sung as loudly as possible without the attached stigma of being off-key.

And despite the fact that they're becoming technologically obsolete, CDs and CD players had an incredible two-decade run pumping jams through our vehicles. Their grip was, in fact, so tight that they've left a wasteland of metal scraps in our backseats—indeed, millions of us still have those Best Buy booklets full of CDs stuffed with the classics. Whether they're demos from local bands or the romantic mix from the girl who most certainly got away, these CDs have made it through years of wear, tear, and technological advancements to become the 10 CDs that we all still have in our cars.