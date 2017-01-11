10 Everyday Habits That Will Change Your Life For The Better

Modern life has ensured we no longer need to worry about wild animals, starvation, and that lunatic tribe two caves down, but it's also unloaded a metric ass-ton of new stresses on us. Stresses much more complicated than just "don't die." Our basic needs are all set, but now we're expected to be fitter, happier, and strive to be more productive than ever.

A better life isn't a destination, it's a daily process, and it's easier than you think. The problem with most self-improvement advice is that it's either too vague to understand or too impractical to apply. This list is different. Every single item on here will dramatically change your life, is backed by real evidence, and is incredibly easy to accomplish. Also, you can start every single one today.