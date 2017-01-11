I Swapped My iPhone For A Brick Phone For A day, This Is What I Learned

1. Muscle memory is your worst enemy.

When you go from using an iPhone to a brick, you take certain aspects of your everyday interactions with the iPhone with you. For instance, whenever the screen would go dim on the LG Cosmos, I'd immediately tap the glass to brighten it up—an act which, of course, doesn't do much for a phone manufactured five years ago. I also had to re-teach myself how to get back into the groove of accessing text messages and hitting 100 words-per-minute on that T9Word.



2. There will be sadness. The first stage was denial, I legitimately started seeing phantom notifications from my powered-off iPhone out of the corner of my eye. Of course, I knew it was my imagination. I'll admit it, I asked some of my friends to message me on Facebook before my editor saw my obvious attempt at cheating and straightened me out à la Alec Baldwin to his daughter. I guess that stage is called "bargaining."