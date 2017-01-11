10 Free Podcasts That Will Make You Smarter

Description: Half advice show, half survival guide. They'll answer all your questions, from how to find a date, to how to find water in the desert.

The amount of skills you have will always pale in comparison to the laundry list of those you lack. That's not a criticism, merely a fair insight about the world in which we live. This NPR podcast seeks to check off a few boxes on the "Things I Should Know How To Do" checklist that we all have stuffed in the back of our minds. The topics the show deals with may seem random (arm wrestling?), but you'll be shocked at how useful they can be when the right opportunity arises.