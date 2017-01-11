Tech

These Bills Are The Highest Denominations Of U.S. Currency Ever Printed

By Published On 01/28/2015 By Published On 01/28/2015
Largest Denominations of US Currency
Supercompressor

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Finally, Someone Made an Edible Poop Emoji

related

These New Pringles Will Make You Think You're Eating Taco Bell

related

Quick, You Can Fly to China For Just $478

Thanks to bodegas, tax-dodging bars, and street vendors, cash has been successfully fending off extinction for quite some time. But now that Tim Cook and Apple have decided to wage war on our nation's payment systems—as well as other fresh card technologies—cash might only be used by people who need a stable untraceable currency (shoutout to Bitcoin!).

It'll be a shame if it vanishes, because cash has a history of cool designs that reflect the times. Looking back on the cash of yesteryear, it's clear that we've been in a decline for a while. The largest denomination you can get these days is the $100, which is pretty boring.

Things used to be a little more fun. Check it out.

Related

related

Consolidate All Of Your Credit Cards Into One Smart Card With 'SWYP'

related

The last and only credit card you'll ever need

related

The 150 Year Graphic Evolution Of The $20 Bill

related

Consolidate All Of Your Credit Cards Into One Smart Card With 'SWYP'
Largest Denominations of US Currency 5000

The $5,000 (1863)

2014 Equivalent: A $93,000 bill 
Things got really big for the first time back in the 1860s when the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing (yes, moneyfactory.gov) decided to kick it up a notch. If it were around today, it could have bought a Porsche all by itself.

Large Denominations of US Currency

The $10,000 Bill  (1878)

2014 Equivalent: A $230,000 bill 

This was the big kahuna for anyone trying rob a train, since it could buy you a loot-storing safehouse to celebrate in after. Maybe not a sweet one, but a decent one in a fine neighborhood in the heartland of America. It was the largest legal tender bill ever made, intended for public usage, unlike a gold certificate.

Large Currency Bills Denomiation

The $1,000 Bill (1928)

2014 Equivalent: A $13,000 bill 
While the early big bills were cool, they don't exactly look like money today. But in the 1920s, things started to look like today's cash. The $1,000 bill, worth about a Smartcar in today's dollars, featured Grover Cleveland and his phenomenal mustache. Back then, it was still redeemable in gold.

Large Denominations of US Currency

The $5,000 Bill (1928)

2014 Equivalent: A $70,000 bill 
Evidently five times more important than Cleveland, James Madison snaked a place onto this massive bill. It was one of the last huge denominations that was pure legal tender for public use, not a gold certificate for internal or private use.

related

The last and only credit card you'll ever need
The largest denominations of currency ever made

The $10,000 Bill (1934)

2014 Equivalent: A $134,000 bill 
This enormous fella featured Salmon Chase, who we had to Google. Apparently he was a Chief Justice, who did some good things for the abolitionist movement. The $10,000 bill? Better than a statue.

Largest Denominations of US Currency

The $100,000 Bill (1934)

2014 Equivalent: A $1,800,000 bill 
This is the largest thing ever printed. Everyone who held it was unbelievably nervous. 


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He has no cash on him at the moment. Follow him on Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
What the Hell Are Cookies, and Why Should You Delete Them?

related

READ MORE
Apple's New TV App Has One Huge Problem

related

READ MORE
Tinder's New Apple TV App Is the Ultimate Party Game

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like