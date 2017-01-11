11 Things You Didn’t Know About The Apollo Missions

It's been 45 years since mankind witnessed the unthinkable: the announcement of a ceasefire between Honduras and El Salvador six days into the “Football War." Wait no, sorry. Wrong thing. Something else truly remarkable happened on July 20th, 1969: Apollo 11, the first lunar mission by man, touched down on the surface of the Moon.

In honor of the anniversary, we’ve pulled together some things you may not have known about this and other trips to the Moon (don't smell the rocks!), because what better way to reflect on where we went and where we plan to go*?

*Mars. Let's make this Mars thing happen, okay?