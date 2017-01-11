Tech

How This Silly Little iPhone Dock Changed My Life

By Published On 12/04/2014 By Published On 12/04/2014
12 South
All Other Photos: Ted Gushue

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Beers for Not Getting Fat

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

I have a chronic disease.

It’s not life threatening really, but it is, I suppose, extremely annoying. It’s what doctors refer to as “Idiot Who Forgets To Charge His Phone Syndrome." It affects millions every day, and I’m one of them. That was until last week, when the chaps over at 12 South sent me a note asking if I’d considered using a dock to combat my ailment. I hadn’t.
 

Related

related

I Played My Preteen Nephew's iPhone Games and Now Fear For The Future

related

9 MP3 Players That Somehow Still Exist

related

I Played My Preteen Nephew's iPhone Games and Now Fear For The Future
12 South iPhone Dock

Then this little guy arrived at my desk. Dubbed the "Hi Rise," it's available for a pretty agreeable $34.99 on Amazon. “Huh!” I snickered to myself, half wondering if I’d ever really use the thing, half wondering where I’d find room for it on my clusterf*ck of a workstation. Setup was simple enough; it even does a nice job of elevating the device above all the crap I’m constantly emptying from my pockets.

“Alright, let’s give it a shot," I recall thinking out loud. 

12 South iPhone Dock

You sort of forget about it, if I’m being honest. It’s just there, and it works. No questions asked. You plug your phone in and it sits there looking right back at you, waiting for action. But what, over the past week or so, has slowly begun to blow my mind, is that no matter where I go—meeting, lunch, appointment—my battery was always at a glimmering 100%.

12 South iPhone Dock

I felt invincible, that nobody could touch me. There wasn’t an outer borough I couldn’t navigate to without fear of having to read an actual subway map, or worse yet, consulting a stranger. Streaming music? Bring it on. Instagram? Watch out, I’m on a motherf*cking "liking" spree, people! Don’t worry your little fingers ma’am, I’m more than happy to Google “Average lifespan of Pomeranians” for you. Why? Because I’m on full charge baby, and I’ve got juice to spare.

All thanks to this silly little dock.

Ted Gushue is the Executive Editor of Supercompressor. He is now disease free...ladies. Hear his triumph on Twitter @TedGushue

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
8 Stress-Busting Apps to Help You Chill the Eff Out
The Download

related

READ MORE
World's Biggest Flash Looks Like It Could Stop a Bullet

related

READ MORE
Watching This Giant Robot Build a House Is Totally Hypnotic

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like