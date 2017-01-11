12 Things You Didn't Know Were Invented By NASA

1. Baby formula

We're not baby scientists (nor are we sure that's a thing), but it doesn't take a Dr. Spock, or even a Mr. Spock, to know that infants need nutrition. Luckily, NASA is on the case.

Back in the '80s, NASA researchers were looking into how microalgae could be used on long space trips as a food supply. Their work led to the creation of Formulaid, a food additive found in most baby formulas. The fatty acids in Formulaid are essential for a baby's mental and visual health. We're impressed, even though we now just realized we drank algae as babies.