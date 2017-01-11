12 Things No Self-Respecting Audiophile Should Own

8. Snake oil products

Getting the best sound possible is a process that, quite simply, can get confusing. As such, budding audio enthusiasts often fall for snake oil salesmen who toss around enough jargon to convince you that you need their product. Like these guys, they're trying to make a buck with magic crystals which, they claim, will take your listening experience to the next level by interacting with the sound frequencies or some nonsense.

As with anything, do your research before you send someone money for a bag of colorful rocks.