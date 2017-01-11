14 Google Maps Features You Never Knew Existed

2. Navigate through big confusing buildings

You know when you're lost inside some behemoth of a building and can't find an exit, and the situation starts to escalate, and you're thinking you may never again see the light of day? Well, Google has been rolling out an indoor maps feature, so at the very least you can find the nearest bathroom. The list is still fairly limited, but a handful of airports, museums, and stadiums around the world have jumped on board.



3. Save maps so you can access them offline This is a useful trick if you're trying to cut back on your data usage or worried about finding your way with a shoddy signal. Save any part of any map for reference when you're offline -- just follow these simple steps.