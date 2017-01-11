14 Super-Smart Life Hacks You Should Use Immediately

11. Get rid of "those last three drops," (guys only, sorry)

One of the worst things that can happen in your pants -- the dreaded last three drops, have a surprisingly simple remedy. For all the ladies out there who aren't familiar with this problem: when guys urinate, they frequently will have a few drops of urine left in their urethra, which will escape shortly after they zip up, leaving uncomfortable wet zones of shame. As a solution, after urination, if you press down on your perineum (the muscle between your balls and your sphincter, commonly referred to as a "taint" or "grundle") it will expel most of those last drops. Then a proper shake should finish the job. Is it worth the glares you'll most assuredly receive from the dude peeing next to you, as you thoroughly massage your ass-to-ball-connection? Maybe. Depends on what state you are in.