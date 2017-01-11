16 Elon Musk Quotes To Help You Kick 2015 In The Nuts

If there's one man who singlehandedly might save humanity, it's Elon Musk. After making it big with PayPal, Musk turned the electric car into the Tesla, something we'd all want to drive. And if his electric car progress extends our lease on the Earth long enough, his other project, SpaceX might bail us out to Mars and away from this overheating planet. As an individual, the South African-born, Canadian-American draws numerous comparisons to Tony Stark, but he doesn't have that Stark snark. He's sincere in his vision.

1. "Life is too short for long-term grudges." Continue Reading

2. "If you go back a few hundred years, what we take for granted today would seem like magic—being able to talk to people over long distances, to transmit images, flying, accessing vast amounts of data like an oracle."

3. "To make an embarrassing admission, I like video games. That's what got me into software engineering when I was a kid. I wanted to make money so I could buy a better computer to play better video games. Nothing like saving the world."

4. "I think we are at the dawn of a new era in commercial space exploration."

5. "When Henry Ford made cheap, reliable cars people said, 'Nah, what's wrong with a horse?' That was a huge bet he made, and it worked."

6. "When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor."

7. "I don't spend my time pontificating about high-concept things; I spend my time solving engineering and manufacturing problems."

8. "Yeah, well I think anyone who likes fast cars will love the Tesla. And it has fantastic handling by the way. I mean this car will crush a Porsche on the track, just crush it. So if you like fast cars, you'll love this car. And then oh, by the way, it happens to be electric and it's twice the efficiency of a Prius."

9. "I do love email. Wherever possible I try to communicate asynchronously. I'm really good at email."

10. "An asteroid or a supervolcano could certainly destroy us, but we also face risks the dinosaurs never saw: An engineered virus, nuclear war, inadvertent creation of a micro black hole, or some as-yet-unknown technology could spell the end of us."

11. "I would like to die on Mars. Just not on impact."

12. "The path to the CEO's office should not be through the CFO's office, and it should not be through the marketing department. It needs to be through engineering and design."

13. "America is the spirit of human exploration distilled."

14. "I wouldn't say I have a lack of fear. In fact, I'd like my fear emotion to be less because it's very distracting and fries my nervous system."

15. "It's okay to have your eggs in one basket as long as you control what happens to that basket."

16. "There are some important differences between me and Tony Stark. Like I have five kids, so I spend more time going to Disneyland than parties."

Ethan Wolff-Mann has not been to space, but he has listened to the Dark Side of the Moon all the way through multiple times. Follow him on Instagram.