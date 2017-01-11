17 Reasons Why I Don't Want A Smartphone: A Curmudgeon's Tale

[Editor's Note: It must be stated that while we embrace a great and varied degree of opinions and voices here at Supercompressor, the following letter of archaic technological perspective by no means reflects the slightly inebriated sentiments of our editorial staff.]



When people find out I don’t have a smartphone, reactions range from laughter to anger.

Friends threaten to upgrade me for my birthday. Strangers ask me how I live. But I’ve had this same dusty relic since it was barely outdated—I’m pretty sure I got it in 2007, the same year the first iPhone came out—and I’m doing just fine. Here are just a few of the reasons I have absolutely no urge to upgrade.