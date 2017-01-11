24 Albums in Your Parents' Basement Worth Serious Money

Prince And The Revolution - Purple Rain (Promotional version, 1984)

Price: $42.50

A promotional copy, pressed on purple vinyl and packaged with a poster, possibly owned by the parents formerly known as cool.



The Doors - L.A. Woman ("Slide cover" version, 1971)

Price: $44.22

The slide cover version of this album -- with the band's photo printed on film and set against a cut-out opening in the sleeve -- reminds us that even the most respected of rock groups still resorted to gimmicks to move units back in the day.



Michael Jackson - Thriller (CBS Mastersound series, 1982)

Price: $52.91

The best damn version of "Beat It" available.



Bruce Springsteen - Blinded by the Light (Single, 1973)

Price: $72.00

A promotional single for an early Bruce tune, later made famous when Manfred Mann's Earth Band covered/ruined it. Mom and Dad had good taste. But you've got bills to pay.

