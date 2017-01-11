This 3D Pancake Printer Will Put IHOP Out Of Business

Whether it was inspiration from the pancake-loving masses or a peek inside my secret dream journal, the breakfast gods have answered our prayers with this f*cking amazing (and well-funded) 3D pancake printer: PancakeBot. The future is here and it is literally delicious.

PancakeBot's software allows users to design pancakes in the shape of anything by tracing any image right on your computer. What can you make into pancakes? The right question is: what can't you make into pancakes? The possibilities are endless...and soon to be covered in syrup.