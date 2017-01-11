5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: August 22nd Edition

Follow Friday is upon us.
@deathspray
The artist behind Death Spray turns out some pretty fantastic designs for all manner of two-wheeled vehicles and helmets. He was commissioned to paint the bikes for Cannondale at this year's Tour de France, and his custom motorcycle designs are absolutely wild.
@wekeepexploring
Two guys from Texas wanted an awesome way to document their road trip, and the idea for Keep Exploring was born. It's turned into a widespread collaboration, with travelers sporting their signature red flag all over the world.
@auto_fabrica
Auto Fabrica’s a bunch of design-types based in England who happen to have a penchant for building uber-clean bikes. The fact that they have great taste—their Instagram’s full of classic bikes, vintage Ferraris, and even the odd VW Rabbit—is just one more reason to follow ‘em.
@mondaine_watch
The official Swiss Railways watch, Mondaine timepieces draw heavily from the modern aesthetics of Swiss Railway iconic clocks. Minimal, clean, classic.
@piercebrosnanofficial
Trust us on this one. Pure gold.