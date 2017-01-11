5 Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow This Week: July 25th Edition

And the Follow Friday awards go to...
@yonderjournal
Attention backpackers, cyclists, adventurers, thrill-seekers: Yonder Journal turns out some pretty inspirational outdoor guides and photo essays as they traverse the American wilderness. Follow their IG for a hefty dose of travel envy and escapism.
@untitledmotorcycles
We just featured the gorgeous BMW above in The Week in Bikes. These guys are based in London so they've got a few pretty sweet shots of their bikes on some very fine old-timey cobblestone roads.
@acontinuouslean
A Continuous Lean brings you the very best of quality American-made apparel, and the man behind this menswear magic is Michael Williams. Of course the Instagram is just as carefully curated as the site, including some prettttttyyyy drool-worthy travel shots of this guy living the good life.
@Jaguar
Jaguar's current "villain" campaign is so good, parts of it have been banned in Britain. Still, that doesn't compare to the pure car porn that is Jag's Instagram, full of D-Types, F-Types, and awesome scenery.
@thefatjewish
Seriously one of our all-time favorite Instagrammers, you can always count on The Fat Jew for a good chuckle. I mean, just look at the guy.